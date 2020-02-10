UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dept Sans Permanent Heads Baring Progress In Science Sector

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:50 PM

Dept sans permanent heads baring progress in science sector

A number of key departments working under Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) are facing hurdles in pursuance of their official and administrative matters due to delay in appointments of permanent heads by the relevant authorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :A number of key departments working under Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) are facing hurdles in pursuance of their official and administrative matters due to delay in appointments of permanent heads by the relevant authorities.

According to the official source, the departments working under the ministry including Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Pakistan Council of Science and Technology (PCST), Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Council for Work and Housing Research (CWHR), National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) and National Institute of Electronics (NIE) are without permanent heads for a long time.

Science and Technology has never remained priority of the previous governments in term of budget allocation, scientific research and innovation due to which our country is lagging behind in this sector which is a backbone for the progress of any country.

The official source revealed that many important projects are lingering in different departments working under the ministry while the administrative matters are also lingering in absence of the permanent heads of the department.

Various departments are being run by those heads having the look after charge of the departments along with their other responsibilities. The officials also do not feel sense of responsibility when they are not having permanent chairman to hold them accountable, the official source said.

The performance of majority of the departments working under the ministry is not up to the mark and their projects are even not in full compliance with the latest scientific development and the modern day challenges.

The process of appointments was although started with advertising of posts by the ministry but not completed yet, the official source added.

When contacted, a senior official of the ministry told APP that the reason behind delay in appointment of heads of various departments was the efforts to choose the most competent persons from the market who can bring positive reform in these departments.

The criteria for appointment of heads have been changed from Grade I or II to MP-I or II etc. The summary was approved from the committee headed by Dr.Ishrat Hussain and sent to the Ministry of Finance for approval.

395/

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Water Budget Progress Market From Housing

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl must wait for 2023: Firdous

13 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s entry portals designed by arch ..

21 minutes ago

20 years old boy commits suicide in Mananwala

20 minutes ago

Defamation campaign against Sehgal deplored

20 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) introduces ne ..

20 minutes ago

UN Arbitration to Be Launched If US Visas Issue No ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.