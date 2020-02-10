Dept sans permanent heads baring progress in science sector

A number of key departments working under Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) are facing hurdles in pursuance of their official and administrative matters due to delay in appointments of permanent heads by the relevant authorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :A number of key departments working under Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) are facing hurdles in pursuance of their official and administrative matters due to delay in appointments of permanent heads by the relevant authorities.

According to the official source, the departments working under the ministry including Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Pakistan Council of Science and Technology (PCST), Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Council for Work and Housing Research (CWHR), National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) and National Institute of Electronics (NIE) are without permanent heads for a long time.

Science and Technology has never remained priority of the previous governments in term of budget allocation, scientific research and innovation due to which our country is lagging behind in this sector which is a backbone for the progress of any country.

The official source revealed that many important projects are lingering in different departments working under the ministry while the administrative matters are also lingering in absence of the permanent heads of the department.

Various departments are being run by those heads having the look after charge of the departments along with their other responsibilities. The officials also do not feel sense of responsibility when they are not having permanent chairman to hold them accountable, the official source said.

The performance of majority of the departments working under the ministry is not up to the mark and their projects are even not in full compliance with the latest scientific development and the modern day challenges.

The process of appointments was although started with advertising of posts by the ministry but not completed yet, the official source added.

When contacted, a senior official of the ministry told APP that the reason behind delay in appointment of heads of various departments was the efforts to choose the most competent persons from the market who can bring positive reform in these departments.

The criteria for appointment of heads have been changed from Grade I or II to MP-I or II etc. The summary was approved from the committee headed by Dr.Ishrat Hussain and sent to the Ministry of Finance for approval.

