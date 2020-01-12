Dept. utilizing all the possible resources to save the wild life in GB: DFO

Astore , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Divisional Forest Office is utilizing all the possible resources to save the wild life of Gilgit Baltistan.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) wild life Muhammad Ghayyas, told APP that wild life is a precious assets of Gilgit Baltistan and they had completed their targets with the help of native community.

He said our departments had imposed ban on ill-legal hunting of wild life in all the districts of Gilgit Baltistan and they had formed local committees to keep an eye on the ill-legal hunters.

"I am happy to inform that all the local committees and other people are cooperating with us and they did not commit illegal hunting due to which the number of wild life is increasing in the area", he said hoping that in few years the area of Gilgit Baltistan would have good Wild Life habitat.