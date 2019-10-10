Dept Working Speedily To Bring Reforms In Transport: Jahanzeb Khan Khichi
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:26 PM
Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi has said that the department has decided to upgrade transport terminals in the province
People would be provided with the best transport facilities through various steps, he expressed these views while talking to a delegation of transporters here on Thursday.
The project was being designed for the upgradation of transport terminals for providing public transport facilities, he added.
The department was working speedily to bring about comprehensive reforms as per international standards besides providing excellent facilities to the public, he said.