Dept Working Speedily To Bring Reforms In Transport: Jahanzeb Khan Khichi

Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:26 PM

Dept working speedily to bring reforms in transport: Jahanzeb Khan Khichi

Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi has said that the department has decided to upgrade transport terminals in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi has said that the department has decided to upgrade transport terminals in the province.

People would be provided with the best transport facilities through various steps, he expressed these views while talking to a delegation of transporters here on Thursday.

The project was being designed for the upgradation of transport terminals for providing public transport facilities, he added.

The department was working speedily to bring about comprehensive reforms as per international standards besides providing excellent facilities to the public, he said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

