Depts Alerted For Possible Flood In Indus River

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Depts alerted for possible flood in Indus river

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has alerted all the relevant departments in the wake of possible threat of flood in river Sindh during the next 48 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has alerted all the relevant departments in the wake of possible threat of flood in river Sindh during the next 48 hours.

According to a statement issued here, there is a threat of flood at Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa which could affect Mianwali, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan areas.

It said that water level could increase in nullahs linked with Koh-e-Suleman Salt Range. The relevant districts should complete all the arrangements in advance to tackle any untoward situation.

