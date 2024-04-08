Open Menu

Depts Get Three Months To Strengthen Service Delivery Thru IT

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Depts get three months to strengthen service delivery thru IT

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Monday, gave a deadline of three months to all departments, commissioners and deputy commissioners to complete the task assigned by the chief minister Punjab to improve governance and service delivery through use of Information Technology (IT) in the province.

Presiding over a meeting of all administrative secretaries, the CS also sought details of the services being provided to the public and suggestions to ensure their easy online access. The additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries and directors general of all departments attended the meeting held at the Civil Secretariat while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that the public service delivery would be made easier through use of IT, and the online access to the services would save the citizens from going round the government offices.

He mentioned that E-Filing and Office Automation System (E-FOAS) and e-procurement regime  are being successfully implemented and paperless working has brought transparency and innovation in the working.

The chief secretary said that the use of technology is inevitable to improve the efficiency of the departments, adding that elimination of the traditional file system would save billions of rupees and help end corruption in departments. He urged the officers to perform their duties sincerely to resolve people’s problems.

The chief secretary also issued instructions to the departments for early disposal of the pending pension cases and departmental inquiries.

The participants offered Fateha for the late former chief secretary Javed Mehmood. Mr. Zahid Akhtar Zaman remarked that late Javed Mahmood was an able and hardworking officer, and his services would long be remembered.

 

******

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Technology Punjab All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP for registrati ..

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP for registration of his own party

1 hour ago
 Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final

Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi inves ..

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s p ..

PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity

2 hours ago
 President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

5 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

6 hours ago
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

6 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

7 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

7 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan