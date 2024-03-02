Depts Ordered To Remain Alert During Rain
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Anticipating imminent rainfall, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider has issued detailed instructions to all officers and relevant departments in the provincial capital.
The deputy commissioner emphasized the need for all assistant commissioners to remain in the field during the rain, ensuring active coordination and immediate response. Additionally, she directed that all machinery and staff should be on high alert to address potential issues.
To maintain the functionality of WASA disposal stations, she instructed that all generators should be kept in standby mode and operational. She stressed the importance of keeping screens at disposal stations clean for efficient waste management.
Ensuring smooth traffic flow during rain, the DC called for the clearance of underpasses to prevent any disruption.
She also highlighted the significance of maintaining cleanliness in underground passages for seamless traffic movement.
Moreover, the DC urged the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to uphold cleanliness standards and keep disposal stations fully operational. She advised the management to take necessary precautions and monitor the situation closely.
The rain forecast spans from March 1 to March 3 across Punjab, and the DC assured that the Lahore district administration is well-prepared to tackle any challenges arising from the expected rainfall. She called for effective collaboration between civic administrative institutions and encouraged citizens to cooperate by keeping children away from electrical wires and poles during this period.
