UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deptt Of SWD Organize An Awareness Seminar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Deptt of SWD organize an awareness seminar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Students Welfare Department (SWD) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University on Thursday has organized an awareness creating seminar on"Unite against corrupt practices for protection of Corruption free society, development and peace".

Chief Guest of the occasion Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad Mir Nadir Ali Abro addressing to the seminar said that each person of the country has to play its role in eliminating corruption as the corruption was eating the country like termite which has to be ended positively.

Abro said that organizing such awareness programs were necessary for the young generation for safeguarding them from corruption like fistula.

He said that the United Nations has announced to celebrate Anti-Corruption Day each year in the month of December to recede adverse effects of corruption on common man and the issues coming out of it.

Mir Nadir Abro said "Corruption does not pertain to any single country or area but has turned to global issues.

" He said"Bribe free society is a symbol of a developed nation.islam has declared bribe payer and taker as hell seeker. He appealed to students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University to immediately contact the Anti-Corruption office if they find any person demanding a bribe in their area or office so that action can be initiated against such elements." University Professor Dr Liaquat Zardari, senior journalist Qazi Javed Sanai, Dr Afzal Kamboh and students also expressed their views in the seminar.

Seminar was largely attended by university students. Later Vice Chancellor SBBU Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani and Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro led a rally in the university premises participated by a large number of girl and boy students and teachers.They were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against corruption.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Benazir Bhutto United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Young Man Amanat Ali December From

Recent Stories

US charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan calls on COAS G ..

23 minutes ago

Ohood Al Roumi receives Vice President of UAE Spor ..

27 minutes ago

Begum Parveen Sarwar inaugurates hepatitis camp at ..

3 minutes ago

ADCG reviews performance of Rescue 1122

3 minutes ago

PHP Multan region gets seven new vehicles: SP PHP

3 minutes ago

Dortmund teen Moukoko on verge of making Bundeslig ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.