Deptt of SWD organize an awareness seminar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Students Welfare Department (SWD) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University on Thursday has organized an awareness creating seminar on"Unite against corrupt practices for protection of Corruption free society, development and peace".

Chief Guest of the occasion Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad Mir Nadir Ali Abro addressing to the seminar said that each person of the country has to play its role in eliminating corruption as the corruption was eating the country like termite which has to be ended positively.

Abro said that organizing such awareness programs were necessary for the young generation for safeguarding them from corruption like fistula.

He said that the United Nations has announced to celebrate Anti-Corruption Day each year in the month of December to recede adverse effects of corruption on common man and the issues coming out of it.

Mir Nadir Abro said "Corruption does not pertain to any single country or area but has turned to global issues.

" He said"Bribe free society is a symbol of a developed nation.islam has declared bribe payer and taker as hell seeker. He appealed to students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University to immediately contact the Anti-Corruption office if they find any person demanding a bribe in their area or office so that action can be initiated against such elements." University Professor Dr Liaquat Zardari, senior journalist Qazi Javed Sanai, Dr Afzal Kamboh and students also expressed their views in the seminar.

Seminar was largely attended by university students. Later Vice Chancellor SBBU Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani and Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro led a rally in the university premises participated by a large number of girl and boy students and teachers.They were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against corruption.