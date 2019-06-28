Deptt promotion board meeting to review promotion cases

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Friday presided over a Departmental Promotion board meeting to review promotion cases of six officers from assistant director to deputy director.

The Departmental Promotion Board and Committee recommended to S&GAD, Assistant Director Investigation Branch Punjab Lahore Sarwar Watoo for promotion as a deputy director.

This is worth mentioning that on the directions of IGP process for promotions of officers and officials in Punjab Police according to merit and seniority, the meeting was held after 12 years.

The meeting was attended by Addl IG Establishment Capt (R) Ahmad Latif, Addl IG Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, DIG Headquarters Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, Deputy Secretary Home, Deputy Secretary Regulation Wing and Deputy Secretary S&GAD as members.