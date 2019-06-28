UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deptt Promotion Board Meeting To Review Promotion Cases

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:23 PM

Deptt promotion board meeting to review promotion cases

Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Friday presided over a Departmental Promotion Board meeting to review promotion cases of six officers from assistant director to deputy director

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Friday presided over a Departmental Promotion board meeting to review promotion cases of six officers from assistant director to deputy director.

The Departmental Promotion Board and Committee recommended to S&GAD, Assistant Director Investigation Branch Punjab Lahore Sarwar Watoo for promotion as a deputy director.

This is worth mentioning that on the directions of IGP process for promotions of officers and officials in Punjab Police according to merit and seniority, the meeting was held after 12 years.

The meeting was attended by Addl IG Establishment Capt (R) Ahmad Latif, Addl IG Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, DIG Headquarters Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, Deputy Secretary Home, Deputy Secretary Regulation Wing and Deputy Secretary S&GAD as members.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Nawaz Khan From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UN Hopeful Trump-Putin Talks on Non-Proliferation, ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Denies Offering Home Secretary Javid Chanc ..

2 minutes ago

Minister discusses progress on hydro power project ..

2 minutes ago

CIA Lahore Police arrest 865 accused during last t ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister orders crackdown against those crea ..

6 minutes ago

First Transaction Using INSTEX Already Carried Out ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.