Deptts adopting measures against corona virus

(@FahadShabbir)

In wake of recent threat of corona virus in the country, the Local Government & Community Development Department of the Punjab has started ensuring certain precautionary measures against the pandemic particularly at highly rushy public places including bus stands, vegetables & fruit markets, animal markets, meat markets etc in major cities of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :In wake of recent threat of corona virus in the country, the Local Government & Community Development Department of the Punjab has started ensuring certain precautionary measures against the pandemic particularly at highly rushy public places including bus stands, vegetables & fruit markets, animal markets, meat markets etc in major cities of the province.

Precautionary measures includes cleaning and washing of the premises with chlorine.

The local administration of the major districts of the province has been directed to follow the given guidelines issued in connection with the pandemic.

Districts having holy shrines with a large number of visitors on daily basis have also been included in the cleaning and washing plan. Informational and awareness stuff like flex banners, streamers, hoardings have been placed on leading roads, squares and places with maximum visibility in order to spread awareness among the public at large.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Secretary LG&CD Department Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, said that his department was highly concerned over the issue and was actively involving commissioners and deputy commissioners of the major districts in the campaign.

Moreover, the administration of waste management companies have particularly been directed to take solid steps for maintaining cleanliness in the local communities.

Maintaining and promoting the utmost possible state of sanitation across the province is among the top priorities of the government.

All departments especially health, education, municipal services are working in close coordination with each other.

Citizens can contact the offices of commissioners and deputy commissioners of their areas for feedback or complaints so that campaign can help produce required outcomes with effectively participation of citizens.