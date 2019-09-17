UrduPoint.com
Deptts Asked To Follow SOPs For Eradicating Dengue Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 09:06 PM

Deptts asked to follow SOPs for eradicating dengue virus

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull has directed the local government, fisheries, social welfare, health and others departments concerned to follow government's Standard of Procedures (SOPs) for elimination of dengue virus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull has directed the local government, fisheries, social welfare, health and others departments concerned to follow government's Standard of Procedures (SOPs) for elimination of dengue virus.

Chairing a meeting to review the anti-dengue measures here on Tuesday, she said that all departments should make efforts against elimination of dengue larva, adding that no tolerance would be accepted in this regard.

She directed the health and other departments concerned to ensure strict surveillance of all areas to overcome dengue threat.

She stressed for launching a comprehensive campaign in all educational institutes for awareness of masses regarding dengue spread and asked officials to continue regular surveillance of all detected places.

Focal Person for Dengue Dr Tariq Hassan told the meeting that total nine dengue patients were detected in the district.

The health official further said that total 501 surveillance teams including 334 indoor and 167 outdoor teams were striving hard to eliminate dengue larva.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all stakeholders should join hands to fight against dengue mosquito and urged masses to cooperate with the dengue teams for fighting against the threat, adding that she would pay surprise visit to check the anti dengue drives.

She said that fumigation process should be continued to remove dengue presence and all out efforts should be made for removal of garbage from Tehsil Municipal Corporation (TMC) areas in next two days.

