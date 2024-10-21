Deptts Asked To Take Stern Action Against Polluters
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim on Monday directed all departments
to take stringent action without discrimination against the elements contributing
to environmental pollution and smog.
Chairing a meeting, he said the district administration had launched a comprehensive
public awareness campaign on the causes and prevention of smog. He said that
special announcements were being made in mosques, particularly in rural areas,
to create awareness about smog-related issues.
Furthermore, Assistant Commissioners from all Tehsills of the district were actively
organizing awareness walks to highlight the risks associated with the smog.
The DC directed the agriculture department officials to implement concrete measures
to prevent the burning of crop residues, including stubble and husk, which were major
contributors to smog.
He further ordered heavy fines to be imposed on individuals intentionally setting
fire to such materials, which lead to environmental pollution. Legal action would be
taken under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, and FIRs would be registered
against violators without any leniency, he added.
Additionally, the DC highlighted that under the anti-smog campaign, Secretary District
Regional Transport Authority, Malik Muhammad Tahir, had initiated a crackdown on
vehicles emitting incessant smoke. Efforts were also underway to ensure enforcement
against traditional brick kilns that produce harmful emissions. In this regard, 100 per cent
of the brick kilns in the district had been shifted to Zigzag technology.
The meeting was attended by all officials and officers of departments concerned
and Assistant Commissioners of the district.
