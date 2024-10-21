Open Menu

Deptts Asked To Take Stern Action Against Polluters

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim on Monday directed all departments

to take stringent action without discrimination against the elements contributing

to environmental pollution and smog.

Chairing a meeting, he said the district administration had launched a comprehensive

public awareness campaign on the causes and prevention of smog. He said that

special announcements were being made in mosques, particularly in rural areas,

to create awareness about smog-related issues.

Furthermore, Assistant Commissioners from all Tehsills of the district were actively

organizing awareness walks to highlight the risks associated with the smog.

The DC directed the agriculture department officials to implement concrete measures

to prevent the burning of crop residues, including stubble and husk, which were major

contributors to smog.

He further ordered heavy fines to be imposed on individuals intentionally setting

fire to such materials, which lead to environmental pollution. Legal action would be

taken under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, and FIRs would be registered

against violators without any leniency, he added.

Additionally, the DC highlighted that under the anti-smog campaign, Secretary District

Regional Transport Authority, Malik Muhammad Tahir, had initiated a crackdown on

vehicles emitting incessant smoke. Efforts were also underway to ensure enforcement

against traditional brick kilns that produce harmful emissions. In this regard, 100 per cent

of the brick kilns in the district had been shifted to Zigzag technology.

The meeting was attended by all officials and officers of departments concerned

and Assistant Commissioners of the district.

