Deptts directed to get ready for any flood emergency

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad on Wednesday directed all the departments concerned to complete their preparations to tackle any emergency in case of floods.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting regarding the preparations and problems to deal with the flood situation here at his office.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Hospital Directors, XEN Floods, and representatives of different departments including Health, Education, Police, MTI, CRBC, Agriculture, Livestock, sports, Wildlife, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, C&W and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), WSSC, Gomal Zam, WAPDA and others.

The DC said that all departments should remain on alert to deal with the flood situation. He said the departments not only keep their machinery ready to deal with any situation but also inform the district administration about the machinery and other details so that Performa and a work plan could be prepared in a timely manner.

During the meeting, a briefing was given by various departments regarding their preparations and difficulties in this regard. The deputy commissioner said that all the departments should finalize their preparations in that regard and inform his office about the details.

Moreover, he said, the departments also nominate their focal persons for the purpose.

He said the area was still facing the devastation and losses of the previous floods, adding, the role played by the departments in the relief activities during the last year's flood was commendable.

Arshad said the whole world including Pakistan was facing the effects of climate change and it would be better to take precautionary measures to deal with any emergency situation.

He further directed for cleaning of the drain system and other arrangements for drainage as there was a risk of urban flooding during the flood situation.

The deputy commissioner also directed the education department to provide a report regarding the schools affected during the last flood and the repair and construction work done on them.

Likewise, the health department was directed to keep the required stock of anti-venom drugs including anti-epidemic drugs.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner instructed Assistant Commissioner Rod-Kohi to issue immediate warning notices to the people encroaching on the Rod-Kohi channels.

He said all the departments would have to work as a team in case of any emergency situation in order to ensure maximum service delivery.