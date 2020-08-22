UrduPoint.com
Deptts Put On High Alert To Monitor Water Level At Head Marala

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:42 PM

Deptts put on high alert to monitor water level at Head Marala

The departments concerned had been put on high alert following the increase in water level in the River Chenab at Head Marala here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The departments concerned had been put on high alert following the increase in water level in the River Chenab at Head Marala here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said the district administration was high alert which was monitoring the flood situation in rivers Chenab, Tavi and Jammu at Head Marala.

He said the situation was totally under control.

