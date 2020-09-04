Deptts start work to compensate rain-affected people: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari said departments concerned had started work to compensate flood and rain affected people across the province.

He expressed these views while during his visit to rain-affected areas of FS Drain and Mona Drain of Bhalwal tehsil.

The minister reviewed relief and rescue operations in the affected areas and inquired from the affected people about water situation in area. He assured the victims of all possible relief from the government.

He inspected the cleaning operation on FS Drain and Mona Drain and directed SE Canals to increase machinery and manpower while continuing the operation round-the-clock.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan said that the government stood with the affected people in difficult times and all kinds of financial assistance would be provided to them.

SE Canals Chaudhry Muhammad Ijaz, Exen Drainage Muhammad Irfan Maqbool and AssistantCommissioner Bhalwal Bilawal Ali Hanjra were also present.