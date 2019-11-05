Deputing army in elections discretion of ECP: Mazari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari Tuesday said deputing army in the elections is the discretion of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to a private news channel, she said elections are conducted by the care taker government and the ECP.

The minister said the doors for talks with the opposition and JUI-F would remain opened and it is the democratic right of every citizen and political party to stage a peaceful protest demonstration.

She said asking for resignation from an elected prime minister is illogical.

She said the government has not created any trouble for JUI-F march, instead it has facilitated it.

She said, JUI-F chief Fazl ur Rehman has never approached any forum of accountability including court or the ECP for the redressal of his apprehensions about the general elections.