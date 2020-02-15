UrduPoint.com
Deputy Accountant Arrested Over Corruption In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:51 PM

Deputy Accountant arrested over corruption in Faisalabad

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested Deputy Accountant of District Account Office on the charge of corruption and misappropriation in government fund

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested Deputy Accountant of District Account Office on the charge of corruption and misappropriation in government fund.

ACE spokesman said here on Saturday that District Account Officer-I filed a complaint before Director Anticorruption, contending that former watchman of District Account Office Ahmad Hasan Shah in connivance with other officials of the office prepared fake Nikah Nama and family pension papers of a retired Arabic teacher Musarrat Saeed (late) and drew Rs.

1.2 million from government kitty fraudulently.

On this complaint, Deputy Director Muhammad Imran probed into the matter and held Deputy Accountant Makhdoom Hussain Shah, former watchmen Ahmad Hasan Shah, Nikah Registrar Muhammad Ashiq, Nikah Khawan Shaukat Ali and others responsible for this fraud and embezzlement.

On the report of inquiry officer, a team of ACE arrested Deputy Accountant Makhdoom Hussain Shah on corruption charges while raids are being conducted for arrest of other accused.

