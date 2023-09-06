Deputy Advisor hears cases of OCR Program in Bhakkar

Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's Deputy Advisor in Dera Ismail Khan Regional Office Arif Khan Kundi visited Bhakkar district and heard the cases of OCR Program against different departments in Provincial Ombudsman office

The deputy advisor paid this visit following the directions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi the other day. Arif Khan Kundi heard cases of OCR program against WAPDA, FESCO, Postal Life Insurance, State Life Insurance Company, NADRA and other departments.

He provided relief on the spot by issuing orders to the officers of the relevant institutions.

Addressing a press conference here, the deputy advisor said besides holding open courts in remote areas, they were also conducting inspections of the offices of the relevant departments.

He said timely redressal of people's complaints was our first priority.

He said the main objective of his visit to Bhakkar was to enable the citizens to have access to the government officials so that the problems of all the people could be resolved at their doorsteps.

In this context, he instructed the officers of the departments concerned that any kind of negligence and laziness would not be tolerated in future.