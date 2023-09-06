Open Menu

Deputy Advisor Hears Cases Of OCR Program In Bhakkar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Deputy Advisor hears cases of OCR Program in Bhakkar

Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's Deputy Advisor in Dera Ismail Khan Regional Office Arif Khan Kundi visited Bhakkar district and heard the cases of OCR Program against different departments in Provincial Ombudsman office

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's Deputy Advisor in Dera Ismail Khan Regional Office Arif Khan Kundi visited Bhakkar district and heard the cases of OCR Program against different departments in Provincial Ombudsman office.

The deputy advisor paid this visit following the directions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi the other day. Arif Khan Kundi heard cases of OCR program against WAPDA, FESCO, Postal Life Insurance, State Life Insurance Company, NADRA and other departments.

He provided relief on the spot by issuing orders to the officers of the relevant institutions.

Addressing a press conference here, the deputy advisor said besides holding open courts in remote areas, they were also conducting inspections of the offices of the relevant departments.

He said timely redressal of people's complaints was our first priority.

He said the main objective of his visit to Bhakkar was to enable the citizens to have access to the government officials so that the problems of all the people could be resolved at their doorsteps.

In this context, he instructed the officers of the departments concerned that any kind of negligence and laziness would not be tolerated in future.

Related Topics

WAPDA Company Visit Dera Ismail Khan Bhakkar All Government FESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan can enhance its exports to ASEAN countrie ..

Pakistan can enhance its exports to ASEAN countries through Indonesia: Adam Tugi ..

1 minute ago
 Mayor pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Defence D ..

Mayor pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Defence Day

1 minute ago
 US CG calls on Mayor Karachi

US CG calls on Mayor Karachi

1 minute ago
 WHO played vital role in eradicating Polio in coun ..

WHO played vital role in eradicating Polio in country: Dr Jamal Nasir

1 minute ago
 Hira outshines in Talent Hunt National C'ship

Hira outshines in Talent Hunt National C'ship

1 minute ago
 Gypsy girl commits suicide

Gypsy girl commits suicide

9 minutes ago
Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum o ..

Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

12 minutes ago
 Arts Council celebrates "Defence Day" with full en ..

Arts Council celebrates "Defence Day" with full enthusiasm

12 minutes ago
 Defence Day observed in DI Khan

Defence Day observed in DI Khan

12 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 snatchers

Police arrest 3 snatchers

12 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Police Officers C ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Police Officers Club

22 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with EU Special Representative ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with EU Special Representative for Gulf region

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan