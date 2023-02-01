Deputy Advisor Wafaqi Mohtasib carries out inspection of PBM, BISP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Deputy Advisor /Incharge, Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Regional Office, Sargodha, Mushtaq Ahmad Awan on Wednesday carried out inspection of the Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) and BISP centre, Sargodha to observe the service delivery to public.

According to a press release issued by the Wafaqi Mohtasib regional office, in the line with special directives of Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the Deputy Advisor inspected two institutions including the Kids Rehabilitation Centre and the Women Skill Development Centre working under PBM.

Incharge Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Mushtaq Ahmad Awan expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Kids Rehabilitation Centre, and said that it was a good initiative for parents of street children and for those who were being used as child labour besides providing them uniforms, books, bags to kids, he added.

He was informed on the occasion, the students were also being paid per day stipend as per their attendance to compensate their parents.

It was further informed that women working in the Women Skill Development Centre were also being paid stipend, while women were being imparted computer classes and tailoring/embroidery training.

Later, Mushtaq Ahmad Awan also inspected the Benazir Income Support Program Sargodha to observe the service delivery to people.

He also listened to the problems of women, who came to the centre for their different issues i.e. new survey, enrolment of their kids for education stipend and biometric problems.

He also inquired about the service delivery from the people on which they expressed satisfaction over the performance of BISP staff.