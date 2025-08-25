Deputy Attorney General urges for transparent probe into incident allegedly linking him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Deputy Attorney General, Salman Ali Qureshi, on Monday, called for a fair and impartial investigation into a recent incident in Multan, rejecting claims of his involvement.

He expressed these views during an emergency press conference here at National Press Club, said a press release.

While clarifying his position on the recent incident, he said that he was out of the city at the time of the altercation and had nothing to do with the matter.

Upon his return to the city, he received information about the incident, after which he immediately decided to conduct a full investigation into the matter, he added.

"I believe in complete transparency and impartiality investigation in this matter," he said, adding, "Whether the culprit is my family member or anyone else, action will be taken according to the law."

According to him, “My leader Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif always emphasizes on truth, justice and the rule of law. Keeping these principles in mind, I declare that if any member of my family is found guilty in this incident, I will personally take legal action against him.

And if the other party is found responsible, the law will take its own course.”

The Deputy Attorney General further said that he has full confidence on Attorney General, Mansoor Awan and Federal Law Minister, Azam Nazir Tarar.

He focused that he was reached this position after alot of hardworking and has never abused his position in his entire life.

"I have always supported the law, justice and truth. My first priority is the rule of law, not personal interest. I have never supported cruelty or injustice, and in the future I will always adhere to the principles of justice," he said.

According to media report regarding the background of the incident, It may be recalled that on August 17 in Multan, a motorcycle-car collision led to an assault on a woman, her daughter on bike of her son-in-law, allegedly by Zahida, her son and sister. After a video of the incident went viral, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recommended the removal of Deputy Attorney General Salman Ali Qureshi from his post.