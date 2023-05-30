UrduPoint.com

Deputy CEO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Public Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Muhammad Tanveer here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' while on the occasion, the Heads of different departments were also present. The citizens raised their issues on this occasion.

Muhammad Tanveer talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within the shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

