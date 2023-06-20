UrduPoint.com

Deputy CEO RCB Holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Deputy CEO RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Muhammad Tanveer on the directives of Director General, Military Lands and Cantonments here on Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the Cantt residents.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' while on the occasion, the Heads of different departments were present.

The citizens raised their issues on this occasion.

Muhammad Tanveer talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

