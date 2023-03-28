UrduPoint.com

Deputy CEO RCB Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Public Complaints

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Muhammad Tanveer here on Tuesday held the 11th 'Khuli Kutchery' for addressing complaints of the Cantt residents.

A large number of citizens attended the open court, whereas Vice President RCB, Malik Munir, Assistant Secretary Board and RCB spokesperson Muhammad Riasat, and the heads of different departments were also present.

Muhammad Tanveer talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to redress the complaints within the shortest possible time frame.

The RCB spokesman said that the open courts were being held to give relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

