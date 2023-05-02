UrduPoint.com

Deputy CEO RCB Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Public Complaints

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Deputy CEO RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address public complaints

Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Muhammad Tanveer here Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the cantt residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Muhammad Tanveer here Tuesday held 'Khuli Kutchery to address complaints of the cantt residents.

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutchery' while on the occasion, Assistant Secretary Board and Spokesperson RCB Muhammad Riasat, and the Heads of different departments were present. The citizens raised their issues on this occasion.

Muhammad Tanveer talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World F ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World FZO’s 9th Annual Internationa ..

10 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

19 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

19 minutes ago
 Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

19 minutes ago
 8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons ..

8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

19 minutes ago
 700 e-challan issued through briefcam software dur ..

700 e-challan issued through briefcam software during last month

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.