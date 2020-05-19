UrduPoint.com
Deputy Chairman Condoles Death Of Mian Iftikhar's Brother

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Tuesday condoled the death of bother of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain.

In condolence message issued here, the deputy chairman expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of brother of Secretary General ANP.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to Mian Iftikhar and other members bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

