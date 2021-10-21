Deputy Chairman Kyrgyz NSC calls on Dr Moeed Yusuf

Deputy Chairman, National Security Council (NSC) of the Kyrgyz Republic, Taalatbek Masadykov Thursday called on National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Chairman, National Security Council (NSC) of the Kyrgyz Republic, Taalatbek Masadykov Thursday called on National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional and global issues, said a National Security Division media release.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf and Talatbek Masadykov reiterated the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan during the meeting.

The NSA and Kyrgyz Deputy Chairman of the National Security Council expressed satisfaction over bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.