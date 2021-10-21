UrduPoint.com

Deputy Chairman Kyrgyz NSC Calls On Dr Moeed Yusuf

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:48 PM

Deputy Chairman Kyrgyz NSC calls on Dr Moeed Yusuf

Deputy Chairman, National Security Council (NSC) of the Kyrgyz Republic, Taalatbek Masadykov Thursday called on National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Chairman, National Security Council (NSC) of the Kyrgyz Republic, Taalatbek Masadykov Thursday called on National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional and global issues, said a National Security Division media release.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf and Talatbek Masadykov reiterated the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan during the meeting.

The NSA and Kyrgyz Deputy Chairman of the National Security Council expressed satisfaction over bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan Media

Recent Stories

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases and dea ..

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases and deaths

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to ensure life saving drugs a ..

Commissioner directs to ensure life saving drugs at BHUs

1 minute ago
 200-kanal state land retrieved

200-kanal state land retrieved

1 minute ago
 Auckland's business owners face significant loss i ..

Auckland's business owners face significant loss in value due to COVID-19

1 minute ago
 Erdogan Threatens to Expel Ambassadors of 10 Count ..

Erdogan Threatens to Expel Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Kavala Releas ..

2 minutes ago
 China's Hunan sees surge in China-Europe freight t ..

China's Hunan sees surge in China-Europe freight train service

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.