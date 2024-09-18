Deputy Chairman NAB calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and gave a detailed briefing on Accountability Facilitation Cell (AFC) during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

DG NAB Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh was also with him. The Governor Punjab appreciated the reforms in National Accountability Bureau under the supervision of Chairman NAB.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that eradication of corruption and implementation of law is vital to the development of country.

He said in the country where the system and framework are in place, the rate of corruption is low. He said, "We have to take concrete steps to make the accountability process transparent." He further said that everyone has to work together for the betterment of the country.

Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir while giving a briefing to the Governor Punjab said neither any one will be abused nor will anyone's self-esteem be hurt. He said that Accountability Facilitation Cell will also be established in the Chambers of Commerce.

He said that the AFC will work under the supervision of a Grade 20 officer under the supervision of Speaker Provincial Assembly.

The Deputy Chairman NAB said that any complaint lodged against the member of the Provincial Assembly will be referred to the Accountability Facilitation Cell for scrutiny. He added that the cell will conduct initial scrutiny on the complaints received by NAB against the members of the Provincial Assembly, however, NAB will not directly deal with any complaint received against any MPA and after preliminary investigation, the Cell will send the said complaint back to NAB through the Speaker. He said that NAB will not take action against the members of the Assembly in the future on the applications filed with anonymous and fake Names. He said that action will be taken against the applicant on the false and baseless application.

The Governor Punjab appreciated the positive steps taken by Chairman NAB and assured full cooperation from the Governor's office.