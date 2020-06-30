UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Chairman Of Senate Visits PSX

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:50 PM

Deputy Chairman of Senate visits PSX

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman, Senate of Pakistan, Senator Salim Mandviwala here on Tuesday visited pakistan stock exchange (PSX) and paid tribute to the countrymen braving the challenge of terrorism.

He on the occasion was briefed by psx Chairman, Sulaiman S Mehdi and Managing Director, Farrukh H Khan about the failed terrorist attack and how the exchange's security guards, police and rangers managed to thwart the attempt with no damage caused to the installation itself.

Condemning the attack, Senator Mandviwala said attempted assault was aimed to adversely impact the stability of a major economic and financial unit of the country.

Citing this to be absolutely reprehensible he said this was meant to destabilize PSX that represents the economy and federation of the country.

He appreciated the security measures at the Exchange and paid tributes to security guards Khudayar and Iftikhar Hussain along with Sub Inspector, Karachi Police Shahid Ali for sacrificing their live in line of their duty.

PSX Chairman, Sulaiman Mehdi acknowledging the services of martyred personnel during the attack by the terrorists, said that it was because of their timely action that loss of many vulnerable lives could be averted while no damage was caused to the property.

Managing Director of PSX, Farrukh Khan said security protocols were efficiently and effectively implemented during the incident.

Moreover, BCP processes in place were not disrupted at all and effective management strategies already functional resulted in no disruption in the trading activities at the Exchange even for a minute, despite the situation unfolding outside the building but on PSX premises, said the senior official.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack Terrorist Senate Rangers Police Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange All Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

2 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

3 hours ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.