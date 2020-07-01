Deputy Chairman of Senate visits PSX

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman, Senate of Pakistan, Senator Salim Mandviwala here on Tuesday visited pakistan stock exchange (PSX) and paid tribute to the countrymen braving the challenge of terrorism.

He on the occasion was briefed by psx Chairman, Sulaiman S Mehdi and Managing Director, Farrukh H Khan about the failed terrorist attack and how the exchange's security guards, police and rangers managed to thwart the attempt with no damage caused to the installation itself.

Condemning the attack, Senator Mandviwala said attempted assault was aimed to adversely impact the stability of a major economic and financial unit of the country.

Citing this to be absolutely reprehensible he said this was meant to destabilize PSX that represents the economy and federation of the country.

He appreciated the security measures at the Exchange and paid tributes to security guards Khudayar and Iftikhar Hussain along with Sub Inspector, Karachi Police Shahid Ali for sacrificing their live in line of their duty.

PSX Chairman, Sulaiman Mehdi acknowledging the services of martyred personnel during the attack by the terrorists, said that it was because of their timely action that loss of many vulnerable lives could be averted while no damage was caused to the property.

Managing Director of PSX, Farrukh Khan said security protocols were efficiently and effectively implemented during the incident.

Moreover, BCP processes in place were not disrupted at all and effective management strategies already functional resulted in no disruption in the trading activities at the Exchange even for a minute, despite the situation unfolding outside the building but on PSX premises, said the senior official.