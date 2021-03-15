Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Railways visits Cantt. Station Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation from Uzbekistan led by Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Railways Akmal Kamalov visited the Cantonment Station Karachi on Monday.

They were welcomed and presented with a bouquet by Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul, said a news release.

The delegation was on a three-day visit to Karachi and Gawadar from March 14 to 16 especially the port facilities in order to assess and explore the business and economic potential in the country.

Visiting deputy chairman was apprised of the railways' operation from Karachi division, at length, by the divisional superintendent. The delegation visited the different offices at the station and was admired by the historic infrastructure of Cantonment Station.

Akmal Kamalov stated that Pakistan Railways had such an enormous potential that, if fully explored, could revolutionise the country's economy. The deputy Chairman was presented with a memento by the divisional superintendent upon conclusion of the visit.