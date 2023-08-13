Open Menu

Deputy Chairman Senate Afridi Felicitates Nation On 76th Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate Afridi felicitates nation on 76th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Sunday congratulated the nation including overseas Pakistanis on the joyous occasion of 76th Independence Day.

In his message on Independence Day, he said the value of freedom rested in true democracy and its values.

Afridi said free and living nations celebrate their Independence Day with the renewal of the pledge that they will make their country a welfare state in the true sense.

He added that today we as a nation pledge that the nation as a whole would strive to make Pakistan strong as per the aspirations of the founding father, where everyone regardless of colour, caste and religion will have equal rights and will include this country in the ranks of the developed countries of the world.

The Deputy Chairman Senate further said that the true meaning of life was incomplete without the great blessing of freedom.

He said, "Let us renew our resolve to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Let's pledge that we will work for the unity and prosperity of Pakistan by following the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam." Pakistan, he said is the embodiment of these ideals in the embrace of which the nation enjoys freedom every moment. It also instigates the passion for hoisting the green crescent flag on Independence Day, he added.

"Today is a day of real celebration and I offer my heartiest congratulations to the entire nation," Mirza Muhammad Afridi said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate World Democracy Jammu Independence Sunday Moral Afridi Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

3 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

3 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

4 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

4 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

5 hours ago
UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

5 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

6 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

6 hours ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan