Open Menu

Deputy Chairman Senate Announces Three-member Panel For 346th Senate Session

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 09:12 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate announces three-member panel for 346th Senate session

He Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Thursday announced the three-member panel of presiding officers for the 346th Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Thursday announced the three-member panel of presiding officers for the 346th Senate session.

The panel, comprising Senators Sherry Rehman, Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui and Manzoor Kakar, has been designated to conduct proceedings in the absence of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

APP/tmg-rzr-tsw

Recent Stories

WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innov ..

WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..

1 minute ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region

31 minutes ago
 UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athl ..

UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025

31 minutes ago
 EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties ..

EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties to enhance proactive environm ..

46 minutes ago
 Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital tran ..

Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital transformation: Prime Minister

46 minutes ago
 Crackdown on wall chalking: 3 cases filed, 4 arres ..

Crackdown on wall chalking: 3 cases filed, 4 arrested in ICT

4 minutes ago
Chairman Gulshan town visits Karachi University Bo ..

Chairman Gulshan town visits Karachi University Book Fair

4 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate announces three-member pane ..

Deputy Chairman Senate announces three-member panel for 346th Senate session

4 minutes ago
 Senate’s House Committee meets to outline agenda ..

Senate’s House Committee meets to outline agenda for 346th Session

4 minutes ago
 Two killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh acci ..

Two killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh accident

4 minutes ago
 XRANGE expands operations with new runway, advance ..

XRANGE expands operations with new runway, advanced facilities, enhanced service ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Moldovan FM discuss bilateral ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Moldovan FM discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan