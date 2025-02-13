Deputy Chairman Senate announces three-member panel for 346th Senate session

He Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Thursday announced the three-member panel of presiding officers for the 346th Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Thursday announced the three-member panel of presiding officers for the 346th Senate session.

The panel, comprising Senators Sherry Rehman, Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui and Manzoor Kakar, has been designated to conduct proceedings in the absence of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

