Deputy Chairman Senate calls for awareness campaign to promote education, creativity in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Tuesday emphasized the need for creating an awareness campaign to promote educational programs and creative activities for the youth of Balochistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Ambreen Jan, according to a news release issued by the Senate Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Federal Secretary briefed the Deputy Chairman on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's overall performance, operational procedures, and strategic policies.

She also briefed the Deputy Chairman about new initiatives and detailed road map for enhancing public information and media outreach.

Lauding PTV’s efforts in covering Senate activities, Syedaal Khan said, “PTV is a national asset, and it is our responsibility to address its challenges.”

Acknowledging PTV’s efforts, the Deputy Chairman praised the broadcaster for its responsible coverage of the upper house proceedings and its longstanding role in delivering reliable news to the public.

He urged ptv to collaborate with experts in developing programs that address the challenges faced by remote communities, thereby raising awareness and facilitating actionable solutions.

The Deputy Chairman noted that PTV’s extensive network ensures seamless connectivity across the country, including its most distant regions.

He commended the channel’s consistent efforts in promoting the nation’s culture and regional values, stating, “PTV has played a pivotal role in preserving and promoting our heritage. We must connect our younger generation to these values and traditions.”

He assured the Federal Secretary of full cooperation in resolving any issues and extended his best wishes for her future endeavours.