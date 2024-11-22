Deputy Chairman Senate Calls For Modernization Of Education, Research
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Chairman of Senate Syedaal Khan on Friday emphasized the need to modernize education and research to align with contemporary standards.
Speaking during a meeting with students and faculty members of Loralai Medical College at the Parliament House, he highlighted the importance of equipping medical colleges in Balochistan with state-of-the-art facilities.
"Loralai Medical College is a valuable asset, dedicated to serving the region," he remarked.
The visiting delegation outlined the purpose of their visit and detailed the challenges faced by the college in educational and professional domains.
Assuring his support, the Deputy Chairman pledged to address their legitimate concerns.
He committed to liaising with the provincial government, health department officials, and senior leadership to resolve the issues effectively.
"We will make every effort to address all genuine problems," he affirmed.
Recent Stories
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President, PM laud security forces for anti-terror operation in Bannu40 seconds ago
-
3 khwarij killed in IBO in Bannu: ISPR43 seconds ago
-
LDA seals another 106 properties in daily operation45 seconds ago
-
MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, DC conducts inspection of food outlets52 seconds ago
-
Two new polio cases reported in D.I Khan11 minutes ago
-
U.S. Mission spokesman deplores Kurram attack that leaves several dead11 minutes ago
-
Two killed, four others injured as roof collapsed21 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital schools to be centralized, connected with Internet21 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in child abuse case51 minutes ago
-
Nine shot in rivals firing1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 96,400 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case1 hour ago