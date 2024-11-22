Deputy Chairman Senate calls for modernization of education, research

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Chairman of Senate Syedaal Khan on Friday emphasized the need to modernize education and research to align with contemporary standards.

Speaking during a meeting with students and faculty members of Loralai Medical College at the Parliament House, he highlighted the importance of equipping medical colleges in Balochistan with state-of-the-art facilities.

"Loralai Medical College is a valuable asset, dedicated to serving the region," he remarked.

The visiting delegation outlined the purpose of their visit and detailed the challenges faced by the college in educational and professional domains.

Assuring his support, the Deputy Chairman pledged to address their legitimate concerns.

He committed to liaising with the provincial government, health department officials, and senior leadership to resolve the issues effectively.

"We will make every effort to address all genuine problems," he affirmed.