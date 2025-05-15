Deputy Chairman Senate Calls For People-friendly Budget
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Thursday urged the government to make the upcoming Federal budget people-friendly, considering the country’s current economic challenges.
Speaking during a meeting with senators, members of provincial assemblies, parliamentarians, lawyers, students, tribal elders, and a delegation of children from Punjab, he highlighted the government’s efforts, in partnership with coalition allies, to provide relief to the public.
He pointed out that these efforts are beginning to show results, particularly through noticeable reductions in electricity tariffs, prices of essential items, and petroleum products.
Syedaal Khan stressed the need for urgent measures to reduce the burden on people already affected by high inflation. He called for prioritizing key sectors such as education, healthcare, and employment in the upcoming budget.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is committed to delivering public relief and regularly consults with party leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, which has brought consistency and improvement in policymaking.
The Deputy Chairman added that the country’s security challenges are being addressed effectively through strategic planning, while steps are also being taken to guide the economy toward stability.
