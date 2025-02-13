Deputy Chairman Senate, CM Balochistan Discuss Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan met with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday to discuss the province’s overall situation, including ongoing development projects, law and order, and public welfare initiatives.
The meeting, held in Quetta, focused on formulating a comprehensive strategy to address the challenges faced by the people of Balochistan.
Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan reaffirmed that the development and prosperity of Balochistan remain a top priority for the government.
He underscored the need to provide education, skills training, and employment opportunities to the province’s youth.
He assured that the Federal government would extend full support in resolving Balochistan’s issues and ensuring the timely completion of development projects.
During the meeting, CM Sarfraz Bugti briefed Syedaal Khan on the province’s ongoing development initiatives, including educational reforms, healthcare improvements, and efforts to provide clean drinking water. He also highlighted measures being taken to enhance law and order and ensure the provision of basic facilities to the people.
A detailed discussion was held on the strategic significance of Gwadar Port and its role in regional development. Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan emphasized that Gwadar Port is a key pillar of economic stability not only for Balochistan but for all of Pakistan.
He stated that the port’s full operationalization would create vast economic opportunities for the local population and accelerate the province’s economic growth.
He further stressed the importance of developing Gwadar Port to international standards to position it as a global trade hub. Praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Syedaal Khan acknowledged that his visionary development strategy is opening new avenues for progress in Balochistan.
He highlighted the Prime Minister’s keen interest in addressing the province’s challenges and reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to its growth.
The Deputy Chairman Senate reiterated his resolve to continue joint efforts for Balochistan’s development and prosperity, ensuring close coordination between the federal and provincial governments to tackle the province’s key issues.
