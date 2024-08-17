Open Menu

Deputy Chairman Senate Commends NADRA's Efforts To Simplify ID Card Issuance In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate commends NADRA's efforts to simplify ID card issuance in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar Saturday praised the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for its efforts to simplify the process of issuing identity cards for the people of Balochistan.

During a meeting with the Director General of NADRA Balochistan, he highlighted the challenges faced by the province, its big size and remote areas often make it difficult for residents to obtain identity cards. He suggested that NADRA could provide better services in these areas by deploying mobile teams and implementing other appropriate measures to facilitate the process.

The Director General NADRA assured the Deputy Chairman Senate that every possible effort would be made to address these concerns and to make the identity card issuance process more accessible for the people of Balochistan.

Deputy Chairman Nasar also extended his condolences to the DG on the passing of his mother-in-law. He prayed to the Almighty to grant the departed soul eternal peace and to provide the bereaved family with the strength to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Mobile Family

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

2 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

2 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

4 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

4 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan