Deputy Chairman Senate Commends NADRA's Efforts To Simplify ID Card Issuance In Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar Saturday praised the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for its efforts to simplify the process of issuing identity cards for the people of Balochistan.
During a meeting with the Director General of NADRA Balochistan, he highlighted the challenges faced by the province, its big size and remote areas often make it difficult for residents to obtain identity cards. He suggested that NADRA could provide better services in these areas by deploying mobile teams and implementing other appropriate measures to facilitate the process.
The Director General NADRA assured the Deputy Chairman Senate that every possible effort would be made to address these concerns and to make the identity card issuance process more accessible for the people of Balochistan.
Deputy Chairman Nasar also extended his condolences to the DG on the passing of his mother-in-law. He prayed to the Almighty to grant the departed soul eternal peace and to provide the bereaved family with the strength to bear this loss with fortitude.
