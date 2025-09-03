Deputy Chairman Senate condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the Balochistan National Party’s (BNP) rally in Quetta, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.

“Such heinous acts of terrorism cannot weaken the resolve of the Pakistani nation. The people and political parties stand united against terrorism and will never allow such elements to succeed in destabilizing the country,” he said.

Calling the martyrdom of BNP workers and citizens a national tragedy, Syedaal Khan said the incident had plunged the entire country into grief.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the departed souls, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

He strongly condemned the targeting of former Balochistan Chief Minister and BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s convoy, assuring that he and the entire Upper House stood with him and his colleagues in this difficult time.

The Deputy Chairman urged the authorities to ensure comprehensive and impartial investigations to bring the terrorists and their facilitators to justice.

He stressed that unity between the state and the people was the greatest strength against terrorism, urging the nation to rise above political differences and demonstrate solidarity for security, peace, stability, and the rule of law.

“Terrorists fear the progress and prosperity of Balochistan, but our national unity and determination will always foil their nefarious designs,” he asserted, adding that the government and institutions were fully committed to eradicating terrorism at all costs.

Syedaal Khan said the martyrdom of workers from different political parties in the attack was a shared national grief, reaffirming that “we all stand with the affected families.”

He directed the Balochistan government to provide immediate and best possible medical care to the injured and ensure financial assistance for the victims’ families.

“Parliament and the people are like a wall against terrorists, and their designs will meet nothing but failure,” he added.