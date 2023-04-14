UrduPoint.com

Deputy Chairman Senate Condoles Death Of Minister's Brother

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Khan Afridi here Friday condoled with irrigation minister over the death of his brother.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Khan Afridi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi visited Hayatabad Phase 2 where they condoled on the death of Haji Fazal Mabood, elder brother of Caretaker Provincial Irrigation Minister Haji Fazal Elahi who breathed his last the other day.

They remained there for some time and expressed deep sympathies with the sons of the deceased, Ahmad Faheem, Sultan Room, Fazal Wahid and Ahmad Nadeem, and offered Fateha.

They prayed for highest place to the deceased in Jannah and grant patience to all the members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

