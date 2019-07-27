Deputy Chairman Senate Condoles Martyrdom Of Soldiers On Pak-Afghan Border
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 07:22 PM
Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of soldiers in firing incident took place on Pak-Afghan border and Balochistan
He extended his condolences and prayed for the families of the brave soldiers, including an officer, martyred while fighting the terrorists.
He said that the terrorist attacks on Pakistan Army were regrettable as the armed forces had rendered immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.
He said that Pakistan Army was bravely fighting terrorism and the whole nation was standing besides armed forces in the war against terrorism.