Deputy Chairman Senate condoles sad demise of mother of Senator Bazai

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Senator Naseebullah Bazai.

In his condolence message, he condoled with Senator Naseebullah Bazai and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Senator Naseebullah Bazai.

They also prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.