Deputy Chairman Senate Congratulates CM On Punjab Cultural Day Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Thursday extended heartfelt congratulations to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the successful inauguration of the three-day Punjab Cultural Day celebrations.

In his congratulatory message, he termed the initiative as a significant step toward preserving and promoting Punjab’s rich cultural heritage, including its traditions, literature, music, handicrafts, traditional cuisine and the Sufi way of life.

He lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her visionary leadership in showcasing Punjab’s identity on the global stage, calling her efforts both commendable and inspirational for future generations.

“Her leadership and administrative foresight are paving the way to transform Punjab into a vibrant cultural hub,” he stated.

The Deputy Chairman said that such cultural events are vital in reconnecting the youth with their heritage while promoting inter-provincial harmony, national unity, and tolerance.

He further noted that Punjab’s culture is a true reflection of Pakistan’s identity, which is being reshaped under the dynamic leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Syedaal Khan expressed the hope that the Punjab Cultural Day celebrations would inspire similar cultural initiatives across the country and contribute to projecting Pakistan’s positive image at international level.

