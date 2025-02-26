Deputy Chairman Senate discusses bilateral cooperation with Chinese diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan met with the Charge d’Affaires and Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and discussed bilateral relations, economic cooperation, trade ties, parliamentary exchanges, and regional development.

During a special dinner hosted at the Chinese Embassy, Syedaal Khan said that every Pakistani takes pride in the deep-rooted bond between the two nations, emphasizing the strong mutual affinity shared by their people.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted Pakistan and China’s shared vision for regional progress and their exemplary relations. He underscored the enduring Pak-China friendship, noting that both nations have consistently supported each other in times of need.

Syedaal Khan stressed that cooperation in trade, economy, parliamentary affairs, and defense is strengthening due to the close engagement between the leadership of both countries.

He also emphasized the need to enhance people-to-people connections, stating that increased exchange of parliamentary delegations would foster even stronger ties between their citizens.

Speaking on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he termed it a symbol of Pak-China friendship and highlighted its crucial role in boosting trade, connectivity, and economic development across the region.

Referring to ongoing development projects in Balochistan, the Deputy Chairman Senate said that these initiatives would help alleviate unemployment and poverty while creating new job opportunities for the local population.

He expressed gratitude to the Chinese Charge d’Affaires and his team, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation in trade and investment. He also stressed the importance of frequent delegation exchanges to deepen bilateral ties.