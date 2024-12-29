Open Menu

Deputy Chairman Senate Expresses Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Muan Plane Crash

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate expresses condolence over loss of lives in Muan plane crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan, on Sunday expressed his grief over the loss of many precious lives in a plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea.

Syedaal Khan expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the tragic loss of 176 precious lives in the crash.

"This heartbreaking tragedy has deeply saddened not only South Korea but the entire world. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, and we stand with them in this time of sorrow," he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families," Deputy Chairman said. "Pakistan stands in solidarity with South Korea during this difficult time.

The Boeing 737-8AS, which had departed from Bangkok with 181 people on board, including 175 passengers and six crew members, crashed as it attempted to land

