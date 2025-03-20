Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over demise Hafiz Hussain Ahmad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasir Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of senior Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader, Maulana Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.

In his condolence message, Syedaal Khan termed the demise of Maulana Hafiz Hussain Ahmad as an irreparable loss for his party, its workers, and the Muslim Ummah. "The vacuum created by his passing can never be filled," he added.

Paying tribute to his legacy, the Deputy Chairman Senate said that Maulana Hafiz Hussain Ahmad’s services to his party are a shining chapter in history.

"He consistently worked for the strength of his party and the promotion of religious objectives, even in the most difficult and challenging times," he said.

Syedaal Khan said Maulana Hafiz Hussain Ahmad’s scholarly, political, and religious contributions would always be remembered and will continue to serve as a guiding light for party workers.

He prayed that Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a high rank in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience upon the bereaved family.