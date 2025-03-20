Open Menu

Deputy Chairman Senate Expresses Grief Over Demise Hafiz Hussain Ahmad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over demise Hafiz Hussain Ahmad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasir Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of senior Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader, Maulana Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.

In his condolence message, Syedaal Khan termed the demise of Maulana Hafiz Hussain Ahmad as an irreparable loss for his party, its workers, and the Muslim Ummah. "The vacuum created by his passing can never be filled," he added.

Paying tribute to his legacy, the Deputy Chairman Senate said that Maulana Hafiz Hussain Ahmad’s services to his party are a shining chapter in history.

"He consistently worked for the strength of his party and the promotion of religious objectives, even in the most difficult and challenging times," he said.

Syedaal Khan said Maulana Hafiz Hussain Ahmad’s scholarly, political, and religious contributions would always be remembered and will continue to serve as a guiding light for party workers.

He prayed that Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a high rank in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience upon the bereaved family.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

2 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

2 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

12 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

13 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

13 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

13 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan