Deputy Chairman Senate Expresses Grief Over Demise Hafiz Hussain Ahmad
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasir Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of senior Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader, Maulana Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.
In his condolence message, Syedaal Khan termed the demise of Maulana Hafiz Hussain Ahmad as an irreparable loss for his party, its workers, and the Muslim Ummah. "The vacuum created by his passing can never be filled," he added.
Paying tribute to his legacy, the Deputy Chairman Senate said that Maulana Hafiz Hussain Ahmad’s services to his party are a shining chapter in history.
"He consistently worked for the strength of his party and the promotion of religious objectives, even in the most difficult and challenging times," he said.
Syedaal Khan said Maulana Hafiz Hussain Ahmad’s scholarly, political, and religious contributions would always be remembered and will continue to serve as a guiding light for party workers.
He prayed that Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a high rank in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience upon the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over demise Hafiz Hussain Ahmad4 minutes ago
-
KP govt t to reclaim unused industrial land, CM orders action14 minutes ago
-
''The Power of Effective Coordination Workshop'' concludes14 minutes ago
-
Preparations for mega festival “Derajat 2025 ” in full swing14 minutes ago
-
D&SJ plants sapling in Judicial Complex14 minutes ago
-
Int'l support essential to fight against escalating terrorism in Pakistan: Ayaz14 minutes ago
-
Various mega development projects underway in city: commissioner24 minutes ago
-
97 involved in cases arrested24 minutes ago
-
Youth killed24 minutes ago
-
WASA to install another 3.5 MW solar system this year34 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 145 illegal commercial buildings34 minutes ago
-
Establishment Division implements major reforms to enhance civil service efficiency34 minutes ago