Deputy Chairman Senate Extends Greetings on Shab-e-Barat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the sacred occasion of Shab-e-Barat, and said that this night is of mercy, forgiveness, and blessings.

In his message, he highlighted that Shab-e-Barat provides an opportunity for repentance and seeking Allah’s mercy.

He urged the nation to use this blessed night for self-reflection, seeking forgiveness, and praying for guidance.

“Let us pray on this blessed night that Allah Almighty forgives our sins and grants us the ability to follow the straight path,” he said.

The Deputy Chairman Senate also prayed for Pakistan’s peace, progress, and prosperity, hoping that this night brings blessings and unity to the nation.

