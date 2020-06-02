Deputy Chairman Senate gifts sanitizing gate to Sindh Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Tuesday gifted the sanitizing gate to Provincial Assembly Sindh and inaugurated the gate to control the coronavirus.

Speaker Provincial Assembly Sindh Agha Siraj Khan was also present on the occasion, said press release issued here by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretariat.

Saleem Mandviwalla said that all the safety measures should be taken to eradicate the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch.

He said that Ghulam Murtaza Baloch rendered great services for welfare of humanity and in the days of coronavirus outbreak in the Sindh province.

Saleem Mandviwalla prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in heavenly abode and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family members to bear this irreparable loss.