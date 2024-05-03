Deputy Chairman Senate, Irfan Siddiqui discuss legislative issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Sardar Syedaal Khan and parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, held discussions on Friday regarding legislative issues currently under consideration in the Senate.

During a meeting Irfan Siddiqui congratulated Syedaal Khan on his recent election as Deputy Chairman of the Senate, expressing his best wishes for a successful tenure.

He also shared his optimism that Syedaal Khan will guide the Senate proceedings with efficiency and fairness, ensuring that all political parties are given a voice in the decision-making process, said a news release issued here.

During the meeting, both leaders engaged in a detailed conversation about the political situation in the country.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan expressed his gratitude to Senator Siddiqui for his kind words and his role as a leader within the Senate. He hoped that presence of Senator Siddiqui, as a parliamentary leader of the Muslim League (N), would serve as a source of strength for everyone.

Syedaal Khan said that PML-N is the largest political party in the country and that its leadership plays a critical role in promoting harmony and cooperation within the House.

He further stated that he intends to work as a symbol of the federation, highlighting his commitment to serving all regions of Pakistan, including his home province of Balochistan.

Irfan Siddiqui expressed the hope that all parties would work together to elevate the dignity of the Upper House.