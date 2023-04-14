Deputy Chairman Senate, KP Minister condole with Haji Fazal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Chairman of Senate Mirza Khan Afridi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker Minister for Excise Haji Manzoor Afridi on Friday visited KP caretaker Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazal Elahi residence and condoled over the demise of his elder brother, Haji Fazal Mabood.

They offered a joint Fateha for the departed soul of Haji Fazal Mabood and prayed for courage and patience to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.