Open Menu

Deputy Chairman Senate, Mining Delegation Discuss Sectoral Challenges

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Deputy Chairman Senate, mining delegation discuss sectoral challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan and a delegation from the All-Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association, held a detailed discussion on Monday about the issues facing the mining, railway and mineral sectors.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Deputy Chairman of the challenges within the mining sector, particularly concerning infrastructure and connectivity. They emphasized the need to grant the mining sector industry status to promote its growth.

The delegation also highlighted the importance of expanding the railway network, especially to connect mining regions such as the coal zones in Balochistan and Sindh.

The delegation pointed out the urgent need for a 75-kilometer railway track from Harnai to Duki, which could generate approximately Rs. 25 billion in revenue for Pakistan Railways while preventing billions of rupees in damage to road infrastructure.

They also recommended the removal of taxes and royalties on the mining industry to boost export opportunities. They stressed the importance of developing basic infrastructure in mining areas and improving access to major roads, particularly for regions involved in mining.

The Deputy Chairman assured the delegation that their concerns would be raised at the appropriate forums and promised swift resolutions. He reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting trade and investment in the country, noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is focused on enhancing investment and trade opportunities.

He further highlighted Pakistan's abundance of natural mineral resources, especially in provinces such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Efforts are underway to develop these underdeveloped regions, with reforms being introduced in trade, agriculture, education and health sectors.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Agriculture Road Harnai From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

9 minutes ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

9 minutes ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

9 minutes ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

13 minutes ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

13 minutes ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

24 minutes ago
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

24 minutes ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

24 minutes ago
 AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid ..

AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool

46 minutes ago
 DG RDA launches new property transfer system to fa ..

DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens

46 minutes ago
 Romina for working together with provinces to tack ..

Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges

46 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wa ..

Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan