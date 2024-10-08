Deputy Chairman Senate, Mining Delegation Discuss Sectoral Challenges
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan and a delegation from the All-Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association, held a detailed discussion on Monday about the issues facing the mining, railway and mineral sectors.
During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Deputy Chairman of the challenges within the mining sector, particularly concerning infrastructure and connectivity. They emphasized the need to grant the mining sector industry status to promote its growth.
The delegation also highlighted the importance of expanding the railway network, especially to connect mining regions such as the coal zones in Balochistan and Sindh.
The delegation pointed out the urgent need for a 75-kilometer railway track from Harnai to Duki, which could generate approximately Rs. 25 billion in revenue for Pakistan Railways while preventing billions of rupees in damage to road infrastructure.
They also recommended the removal of taxes and royalties on the mining industry to boost export opportunities. They stressed the importance of developing basic infrastructure in mining areas and improving access to major roads, particularly for regions involved in mining.
The Deputy Chairman assured the delegation that their concerns would be raised at the appropriate forums and promised swift resolutions. He reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting trade and investment in the country, noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is focused on enhancing investment and trade opportunities.
He further highlighted Pakistan's abundance of natural mineral resources, especially in provinces such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Efforts are underway to develop these underdeveloped regions, with reforms being introduced in trade, agriculture, education and health sectors.
