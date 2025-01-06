Deputy Chairman Senate offers condolences to Nayyar Hussain Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Sayedaal Khan on Monday visited the residence of former Senate Chairman and Secretary General of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Sayed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, to offer condolences on the demise of his wife.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of Bukhari’s wife and offered prayers for the departed soul. He prayed for her forgiveness, elevated place in Jannah, and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

The Senate's Deputy Chairman spent some time with Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, offering heartfelt sympathies.